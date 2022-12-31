Sundaram Finance to revise interest rates on term deposits

December 31, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Chennai

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance would revise interest rate on its term deposits with effect from January 1, the city-based firm said on Saturday.

Accordingly, the rate on 12-month deposit would be increased to 7.20%, 7.50% for a tenure of 24 months and for 36 months it would be 7.50%.

For senior citizens, the rate of interest would be 7.70% for 12-month deposits, 8% for 24 and 36 months, the city-based Sundaram Finance said in a statement here. The company said its deposit base stood at ₹4,461 crore.