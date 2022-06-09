Sundaram Finance raises interest rates on term deposits
Sundaram Finance Ltd. has revised the interest rates on term deposits for the general public and senior citizens for tenures of one to three years with effect from Friday.
For the general public, the rate on 12 months’ deposit has been increased by 0.50% to 6%, for 24 months by 0.40% to 6.30%, and for 36 months by 0.60% to 6.65%, the company said in a statement.
Senior citizens will get an additional interest of 0.50% for one, two and three years, respectively.
