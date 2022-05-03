Sundaram Finance raises interest rates on deposits
As of March 31, the company had deposits worth ₹4,103crore
Non-banking financal company Sundaram Finance Ltd. has revised upwards interest rates on deposits for two and three years with effect from May 9.
The company will pay 5.90% per annum against 5.65% per annum paid earlier on two-year deposits and 6.05% per annum (5.80% per annum) on three-year deposits, it said in a statement.
For senior citizens, the company will pay 6.40% per annum (6.15% per annum) on two-year deposits and 6.55% per annum (6.30% per annum) on three-year deposits.
There is no change in interest rates on 12-month deposits that stands at 5.50% per annum (regular) and 6% per annum for senior citizens.
As of March 31, the company had deposits worth ₹4,103crore.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.