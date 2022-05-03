Sundaram Finance raises interest rates on deposits

As of March 31, the company had deposits worth ₹4,103crore

Non-banking financal company Sundaram Finance Ltd. has revised upwards interest rates on deposits for two and three years with effect from May 9.

The company will pay 5.90% per annum against 5.65% per annum paid earlier on two-year deposits and 6.05% per annum (5.80% per annum) on three-year deposits, it said in a statement.

For senior citizens, the company will pay 6.40% per annum (6.15% per annum) on two-year deposits and 6.55% per annum (6.30% per annum) on three-year deposits.

There is no change in interest rates on 12-month deposits that stands at 5.50% per annum (regular) and 6% per annum for senior citizens.

As of March 31, the company had deposits worth ₹4,103crore.