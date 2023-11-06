Sundaram Finance Q2 standalone net up 21% to ₹366 cr.

November 06, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sundaram Finance Ltd. standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 21% over the year earlier period to ₹366 crore due to growth in interest income and other income.

Total revenue from operations increased from ₹1,048 crore to ₹1,375 crore. Disbursements recorded 35% growth to ₹6,941 crore and net interest income grew 19%, the leading NBFC said in a statement.

Assets under management for the first half grew by 25% to ₹40,106 crore.

Gross and Net non-performing assets declined to 2.89% and 2.06%, respectively, from 4.29% and 2.97%, respectively.

Return on assets marginally rose to 2.95% from 2.94% and capital adequacy contracted to 19.9% from 24.3%.

“Our group companies in asset management, general insurance and home finance have continued their trajectory from FY23 and recorded strong results,” said Executive Vice Chairman, Harsha Viji. “We continue to rely on our time-tested approach of steady and sustainable growth with best-in-class asset quality and consistent profitability,” he added.

The company’s MD Rajiv Lochan said, “Prospects for the second half are promising but geopolitical uncertainty, global macro volatility and implications of domestic challenges of continued inflation, inconsistent monsoon and upcoming elections remain key monitorables. We will continue to focus on extending our market share across all asset classes and geographies we operate in.”