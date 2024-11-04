Sundaram Finance Q2 standalone net skids 7% to ₹340 cr.

Sundaram Finance Ltd. standalone net profit for the September quarter contracted 7% over the year earlier period to ₹340 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total revenue from operations increased from ₹1,375 crore to ₹1,601 crore, the leading NBFC said in a statement.

Disbursements in the first half recorded 3% growth to ₹13,768 crore, while Assets under management grew by 20% to ₹48,058 crore. Net interest income rose 19.4% to ₹1,304 crore. Dividend income was lower at ₹43 crore against ₹181 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gross and net non-performing assets declined to 2.39% and 1.55% respectively from 2.89% and 2.06% respectively.

Return on assets closed at 2.50% against 2.95% and capital adequacy stood at 20% (19.9%).

“Economic activity in Q2 was well below expectations with the monsoons disrupting consumption and government spending being slower post the general elections,” said MD Rajiv Lochan.

“Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic of a recovery in economic activity in H2 as domestic consumption and private sector capital expenditure resume and the central government’s infrastructure spend and policy agenda gather pace,” Mr. Lochan said.

“Our Group companies in asset management, general insurance and home finance have continued their trajectory from FY24 and recorded strong results,” said Executive Vice Chairman Harsha Viji.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.