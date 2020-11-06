Business

Sundaram Finance Q2 net drops 29% to ₹192 cr.

Sundaram Finance Ltd.reported a 28.6% drop in second quarter profit to ₹192 crore against ₹269 crore a year earlier.

The previous year’s second quarter profit had included a one-time income of ₹53 crore representing profit on sale of equity shares in Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Hence, it was not comparable, said the NBFC.

Income from operations saw a marginal dip to ₹993 crore (₹994 crore). Disbursements contracted to ₹3,174 crore (₹3,832 crore). Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to ₹30,572 crore (₹30,256 crore).

Deposits stood at ₹3,883 crore, registering a net accretion of ₹207 crore.

“Despite the first two months of the year having been a total washout, we managed to reach over 80% of our disbursements in Q2,” said T. T. Srinivasaraghavan, MD. “Every succeeding month since May has witnessed an upward trend and that is something heartening. While there is a lot of positivity around the festive season, we have to watch if this momentum sustains in coming months.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2020 9:38:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sundaram-finance-q2-net-drops-29-to-192-cr/article33042887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY