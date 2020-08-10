BusinessChennai 10 August 2020 22:47 IST
Comments
Sundaram Finance Q1 net rises 6%
Updated: 10 August 2020 23:36 IST
Non-banking financial company Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) has registered a 6% rise in its net profit for the first quarter ended June to ₹166 crore.
Revenue from operations increased to ₹948 crore from ₹930 crore. Assets under management contracted to ₹29,580 crore from ₹29,977 crore. Deposit base crossed ₹3,700 crore, SFL said in a statement.
“With the monsoon tracking well, the rural economy holds promise,” said T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, MD, SFL.
“Passenger car sales are beginning to look up and the oncoming festive season could prove a shot in the arm for auto manufacturers,” he added.
“The government’s investment in infrastructure could provide a boost to the construction equipment segment,” he said.
Read more...