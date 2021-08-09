Sundaram Finance Q1 net rises 16%

Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) reported standalone net profit rose 16% for the first quarter to ₹192 crore.

Total revenue from operations grew marginally to ₹950 crore. Disbursements more than doubled to ₹2,060 crore. Deposit base stood at ₹4,078 crore, representing a net accretion of ₹57 crore. Assets Under Management (AUM) grew to ₹29,823 crore from ₹29,580 crore, SFL said in a statement.

Gross NPAs rose to 4.59% from 2.78% and Net NPAs to 3.38% from 1.79%. Total restructured assets stood at ₹1,395 crore, or about 4.87% of the principal outstanding as on June 30.

The second wave disrupted operations through the first quarter. Customers were deeply impacted by the pandemic both on business activity as well as on the personal healthcare front, incurring substantial healthcare-related expenditure. Employees were also impacted, the NBFC said.

“As activity resumed in July, we have witnessed a strong recovery in our collections and recovery efforts as well as disbursement activity across most regions,” said Rajiv C. Lochan, MD.

“While uncertainties around third wave remain, the pace of vaccination and our own readiness in adjusting to a post-COVID-19 world gives us optimism and confidence about the journey ahead,” he said.