Business

Sundaram Finance Ltd pares FD rates

Sundaram Finance Ltd. has reduced interest rates on fresh deposits and renewals by up to one percentage pointwith effect from September 1.

The non-banking financial company said in a statement that the interest rate on fresh deposits and renewals stand revised to 5.75% (6.75%) per annum for 12months, 6% (7%) per annum for 24 months and 6.25% (7%) for 36 months.

For senior citizens, the interest rate has been revised to 6.25% (7%) per annum for 12 months, 6.5% (7.25%) per annum for 24 months and 6.75% (7.25%) for 36 months.

During the quarter ended June 2020, the company's deposit base crossed ₹3,700 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 11:00:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sundaram-finance-ltdpares-fd-rates/article32475869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story