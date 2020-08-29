Sundaram Finance Ltd pares FD rates

Sundaram Finance Ltd. has reduced interest rates on fresh deposits and renewals by up to one percentage pointwith effect from September 1.

The non-banking financial company said in a statement that the interest rate on fresh deposits and renewals stand revised to 5.75% (6.75%) per annum for 12months, 6% (7%) per annum for 24 months and 6.25% (7%) for 36 months.

For senior citizens, the interest rate has been revised to 6.25% (7%) per annum for 12 months, 6.5% (7.25%) per annum for 24 months and 6.75% (7.25%) for 36 months.

During the quarter ended June 2020, the company's deposit base crossed ₹3,700 crore.