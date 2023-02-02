Sundaram Finance Holdings Q3 consolidated net profit rises threefold to ₹10.45 cr.

February 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.’s (SFHL) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December rose more than threefold to ₹10.45 crore on higher dividend receipts from portfolio companies.

Total income rose to ₹21 crore from ₹17 crore, SFHL said in a regulatory filing.

The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share which will be paid by February 27.

During the quarter, the company sold 4,55,222 shares held in Sundaram Clayton, representing a stake of 2.25% and realised ₹1,232 crore. Post this sale, SFHL holds 7.49% stake.

SFHL acquired 1,39,000 shares of Wheels India and increased its stake to 23.85% from 23.28%.

Besides, its stake in Transenergy Pvt. Ltd. got reduced to 26.41% from 43.74% due to conversion of Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares held by one of the shareholders of Transenergy Pvt. Ltd. The number of shares held by the company remains the same.