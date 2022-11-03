Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated Q2 net rises 72% to ₹33 cr.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd., consolidated net profit for the second quarter rose 72% to ₹33 crore on higher dividend receipts from portfolio companies.

SF Holdings primarily operates as a holding company owning a portfolio of automotive businesses, including foundries, wheels, brakes, turbo chargers, axles, and distribution of spare parts. As a result, dividend from portfolio companies forms a substantial part of the financial results, it said in a statement.

Driven by a strong recovery in the automobile sector, dividend received from portfolio companies stood at ₹68 crore for the half year ended September, against full year’s dividend of ₹41 crore received for FY22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are mixed signals on whether the momentum in automotive sector would continue into the second half of the financial year, the company said.

“We continue to consolidate our shareholding in core portfolio companies which primarily cater to the automotive business,” said chairman Harsha Viji.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app