Sundaram Finance cuts deposit rates

Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) has revised interest rates on deposits with effect from May 1. The interest rates on fresh deposits, or renewals, stand revised to 6.75% from 7% per annum for 12 and 18 months, and to 7% from 7.25% for 24 and 36 months.
The interest rate for senior citizens has been revised to 7% (7.50%) per annum for 12 and 18 months and to 7.25% (7.75%) per annum for 24 and 36 months.
With renewals above 80% consistently, the company’s deposit base has crossed ₹3,650 crore, SFL said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.