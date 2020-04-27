Business

Sundaram Finance cuts deposit rates

Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) has revised interest rates on deposits with effect from May 1. The interest rates on fresh deposits, or renewals, stand revised to 6.75% from 7% per annum for 12 and 18 months, and to 7% from 7.25% for 24 and 36 months.

The interest rate for senior citizens has been revised to 7% (7.50%) per annum for 12 and 18 months and to 7.25% (7.75%) per annum for 24 and 36 months.

With renewals above 80% consistently, the company’s deposit base has crossed ₹3,650 crore, SFL said in a statement.

