Sundaram Finance, Care Health Insurance enter corporate agency pact

December 20, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundaram Finance MD Rajiv Lochan (right) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sundaram Finance Ltd. has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Care Health Insurance to offer the latter’s specialised and innovative range of health insurance solutions.

“The pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift in the insurance industry and health insurance solutions have become a must-have option for Indian households,” Rajiv Lochan, MD, Sundaram Finance, said in a statement. “We are eager to play our part in securing the health and wellness of our customers,” he added.

Under the agreement, the products will be offered in the retail and group segments to Sundaram Finance’s customers, who can have their diverse insurance needs addressed under one umbrella, according to the statement.

