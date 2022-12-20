  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundaram Finance, Care Health Insurance enter corporate agency pact

December 20, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sundaram Finance MD Rajiv Lochan (right)

Sundaram Finance MD Rajiv Lochan (right)

Sundaram Finance Ltd. has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Care Health Insurance to offer the latter’s specialised and innovative range of health insurance solutions.

“The pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift in the insurance industry and health insurance solutions have become a must-have option for Indian households,” Rajiv Lochan, MD, Sundaram Finance, said in a statement. “We are eager to play our part in securing the health and wellness of our customers,” he added.

Under the agreement, the products will be offered in the retail and group segments to Sundaram Finance’s customers, who can have their diverse insurance needs addressed under one umbrella, according to the statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.