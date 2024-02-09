Sundaram-Clayton reappoints Venu as Chairman Emeritus & MD

February 09, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sundaram-Clayton (formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton DCD Ltd) has announced the re-appointment of Venu Srinivasan as Chairman Emeritus and MD for a further period of five years from May 23.

On Friday, SCL board, pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Srinivasan as the Chairman Emeritus & MD for a further term of five years with effect from May 23, subject to approval of shareholders, said the company in a regulatory filing.