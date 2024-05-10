ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram-Clayton Q4 net loss narrows

Published - May 10, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March reduced to ₹47 crore from ₹63 crore sequentially.

Revenue from operations slid by ₹9 crore to ₹555 crore, while materials costs rose by ₹32 crore to ₹322 crore.

As per the arrangement approved by NCLT Chennai Bench, TVS Holdings Ltd.’s manufacturing business along with assets and liabilities was de-merged, transferred and vested into SCL from August 11, 2023. Hence results for March 2024 begins August 11, 2023.

During the quarter, the company invested ₹41.53 crore in its overseas subsidiary Sundaram Holding USA Inc.

It also declared an interim dividend of ₹5.15 per share.

