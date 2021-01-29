Sundaram-Clayton Q3 net rises multifold

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.’s (SCL) standalone third quarter net profit rose multifold to ₹38.24 crore from ₹41 lakh on improved sales volume. Total income rose 22% to ₹376 crore. The net profit also included an exceptional item of ₹5.31 crore (₹4.31 crore), a one-time cost associated with voluntary separations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the nine months period, SCL reported standalone net loss of ₹7 crore against net profit of ₹6.65 crore. A one-time cost associated with voluntary separations was ₹11 crore. Total income contracted to ₹784 crore from ₹1,029 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per share. It will be paid by February 9.