Sundaram-Clayton Q3 net profit more than doubles to ₹34 cr.

January 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended December more than doubled to ₹34 crore against year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations rose to ₹503 crore from ₹427 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The result included an exceptional item viz. interest income of ₹25.61 crore and one time cost associated with voluntary separations of ₹4.30 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹59 per share. The record date is February 3.

