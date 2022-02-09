Sundaram Clayton Q3 net falls 57% to ₹16 crore

CHENNAI

09 February 2022 23:18 IST

Firm names Gopalan as chairman

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. reported a 57% decline in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December to ₹16 crore.

Revenue from operations increased by 15% to ₹427 crore. The results also included exceptional item of ₹10.79 crore (interest income of ₹13.74 crore and one-time cost associated with voluntary separations ₹2.95 crore), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company announced the appointment of R. Gopalan as chairman with effect from April 1.

He replaces Venu Srinivasan, who will continue to be the MD designated as chairman emeritus. K. Gopala Desikan has been appointed as director and group chief financial officer.

The board announced an internal restructuring exercise to unlock value for shareholders and to ensure greater focus on each of the business verticals.

Sundaram Clayton also proposed to reorganise and segregate the businesses of manufacturing non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings from other businesses.

“As part of the overall restructuring exercise, it is also proposed to consolidate promoter holding entities with the company by way of merger. Pursuant to the said consolidation, the promoters of the company will effectively surrender their non-convertible redeemable preference shares held in lieu of the monetary obligations of the promoter companies,” it said in a filing.

Further, the said consolidation will efficiently streamline the promoter holding structure, bring diverse trading businesses from the promoter entities into the company, and reduce the administrative, legal and regulatory responsibilities and consequential costs.

The composite scheme of arrangement is between SCL and TVS Holdings Pvt. Ltd. VS Investments Pvt. Ltd. and Sundaram Clayton DCD Pvt. Ltd.