Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) has posted a 34% increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September at ₹49 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 24% to ₹547 crore and total expenditure increased 25% to ₹515 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The results also included an exception gain of ₹27.95 crore, interest income of ₹31.16 crore, and one-time cost associated with voluntary separations at ₹3.21 crore.