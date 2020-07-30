Sundaram Clayton posts ₹53 cr. net loss

Chennai

30 July 2020 22:59 IST

Sundaram Clayton Ltd. has posted a standalone net loss of ₹53 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, following disruption in manufacturing activities across its plants due to COVID-19.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it had made a small profit of ₹5 crore during the corresponding year-earlier period and ₹62 crore in the December 2019 quarter.

During the period under review, total income declined to ₹113 crore from ₹381 crore. The management said it had taken into consideration internal and external factors that might affect its profitability.

Advertising

Advertising