Business

Sundaram Clayton posts ₹53 cr. net loss

Sundaram Clayton Ltd. has posted a standalone net loss of ₹53 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, following disruption in manufacturing activities across its plants due to COVID-19.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it had made a small profit of ₹5 crore during the corresponding year-earlier period and ₹62 crore in the December 2019 quarter.

During the period under review, total income declined to ₹113 crore from ₹381 crore. The management said it had taken into consideration internal and external factors that might affect its profitability.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 11:01:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sundaram-clayton-posts-53-cr-net-loss/article32234004.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY