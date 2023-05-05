HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundaram-Clayton consolidated Q4 net up 5% to ₹324 cr.

Revenue from operations increased 23% y-o-y to ₹8,460 crore

May 05, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March rose 5% from the year-ago period to ₹324 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 23% y-o-y to ₹8,460 crore while cost of materials soared to ₹5,175 crore from ₹4,435 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The result included loss from share of associates of ₹4 crore and an exceptional gain of ₹26 crore comprising interest income, one-time cost associated with voluntary separation and finance costs..

On a standalone basis, the company posted a profit of ₹161 in Q4 FY23 crore against ₹722 crore in Q4 FY22. The results for Q4 FY22 included one-time exceptional gain of ₹611 crore — being profit from sale of shares of ₹599 crore representing its stake in TVS Motor, interest income of ₹17.38 crore arising out of investments and voluntary separation cost of ₹5.59 crore.

During the quarter, SCL subscribed to the entire equity of its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany. It also acquired 30.86 lakh equity shares in its subsidiary TVS Credit Services Ltd.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.