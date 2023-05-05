Sundaram-Clayton consolidated Q4 net up 5% to ₹324 cr.

May 05, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March rose 5% from the year-ago period to ₹324 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 23% y-o-y to ₹8,460 crore while cost of materials soared to ₹5,175 crore from ₹4,435 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The result included loss from share of associates of ₹4 crore and an exceptional gain of ₹26 crore comprising interest income, one-time cost associated with voluntary separation and finance costs..

On a standalone basis, the company posted a profit of ₹161 in Q4 FY23 crore against ₹722 crore in Q4 FY22. The results for Q4 FY22 included one-time exceptional gain of ₹611 crore — being profit from sale of shares of ₹599 crore representing its stake in TVS Motor, interest income of ₹17.38 crore arising out of investments and voluntary separation cost of ₹5.59 crore.

During the quarter, SCL subscribed to the entire equity of its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany. It also acquired 30.86 lakh equity shares in its subsidiary TVS Credit Services Ltd.