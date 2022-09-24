Sundaram-Clayton buys 50% more stake in Sundaram Holding USA

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) announced that it had additionally acquired 50.05% stake in Sundaram Holding USA Inc. (SHUI) from Sundaram Auto Components Ltd. (SACL).

Consequent to the above acquisition, SCL’s holding in SHUI increased to 100% and subsequently SHUI’s subsidiaries in USA – Green Hills Land Holding LLC, Component Equipment Leasing LLC, Sundaram-Clayton USA LLC and Premier Land Holding LLC, have also become subsidiaries of SCL, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a related move, TVS Motor Company said that it had obtained shareholders’ approval through postal ballot on September 6, to dispose of the entire shareholding held through SACL in SHUI to SCL for a total sum of ₹317 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app