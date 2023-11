November 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. has posted standalone net profit of ₹2.86 crore for the September quarter against a loss of ₹3.64 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations contracted to ₹85 crore from ₹87 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Costs of materials consumed declined to ₹46 crore from ₹55 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.