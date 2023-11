November 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. has posted standalone net profit of ₹2.86 crore for the September quarter against a loss of ₹3.64 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations contracted to ₹85 crore from ₹87 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Costs of materials consumed declined to ₹46 crore from ₹55 crore.