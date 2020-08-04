Sun prices COVID-19 drug at ₹35 a tablet

MUMBAI

04 August 2020 22:48 IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has introduced FluGuard (Favipiravir 200 mg) at ₹35 a tablet. The drug is used in the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Glenmark’s FabiFlu is available at ₹75 a tablet. The company recently brought down the price from ₹103 a tablet.

Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, India Business, Sun Pharma said, “With over 50,000 COVID-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals. We are launching FluGuard at an economical price to make the drug ac cessible to more and more patients, thereby reducing their financial burden.”

“This is in line with our continuous efforts to support India’s pandemic response.” she said.

The company said it will work with the government and medical community to ensure availability of FluGuard to patients across the country. The stocks of the medicine be available in the market from this week, the company added.