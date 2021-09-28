Sun Pharma unveils cough syrup

Mumbai

28 September 2021 21:45 IST

Company claims it gives relief for up to 12 hours

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has announced the introduction of a formulation in cough management — Chericof 12 (Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide 30 mg and Chlorpheniramine Maleate 4 mg in India. The company said this was the first prescription cough syrup in India that gave relief for up to 12 hours.

It is manufactured using Polistirex technology for sustained release of the drug which is approved for patients aged six years and above. “All cough syrups generally give relief for 6-8 hours, and hence a patient has to take it three to four times a day. Frequent dosing often leads to patient inconvenience and non-adherence to follow the regimen, which may compromise the efficacy of the medication and disturb the daily lifestyle,” the company said in a statement.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma said, “The Polistirex technology used in Chericof® 12 helps in improving patient compliance and avoids the need for frequent dosing.”

