Business

Sun Pharma unveils cough syrup

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has announced the introduction of a formulation in cough management — Chericof 12 (Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide 30 mg and Chlorpheniramine Maleate 4 mg in India. The company said this was the first prescription cough syrup in India that gave relief for up to 12 hours.

It is manufactured using Polistirex technology for sustained release of the drug which is approved for patients aged six years and above. “All cough syrups generally give relief for 6-8 hours, and hence a patient has to take it three to four times a day. Frequent dosing often leads to patient inconvenience and non-adherence to follow the regimen, which may compromise the efficacy of the medication and disturb the daily lifestyle,” the company said in a statement.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma said, “The Polistirex technology used in Chericof® 12 helps in improving patient compliance and avoids the need for frequent dosing.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 9:47:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sun-pharma-unveils-cough-syrup/article36722095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY