Sun Pharma to market Zydus’s drug for anemia

October 30, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai, India, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. have entered into a licensing agreement to co-market an innovative drug, Desidustat, in India. “Desidustat is first-of-its-kind oral treatment for anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India,” the companies said in a statement.

Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus has granted Sun Pharma semi-exclusive rights to co-market the product in India. Sun Pharma will market the drug under the brand name Rytstat.

Zydus had introduced the drug under the brand name Oxemia in 2022 and will continue to market it.

Zydus will receive upfront licensing income and is eligible to receive milestone income based on achievement of pre-defined milestones.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, India Business, Sun Pharma, said, “The addition of Rytsat further strengthens our nephrology portfolio in India. This partnership will allow greater access to a critical therapy, helping millions of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.”

A spokesperson from Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. said, “Our life changing discoveries are guided by the need to help patients and empower them with therapies that enable them to live healthier and more fulfilled lives. Desidustat, which is one of the critical treatment options for CKD patients, has substantially improved patients’ quality of life since it is more convenient to take an oral pill instead of an injection that needs to be administered. We join hands with Sun Pharma to expand the reach of this novel medicine by enabling access to more patients.”

