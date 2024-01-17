Sun Pharma to market a brand of Bayer’s CKD drug Finerenone 

January 17, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will market Bayer’s patented drug Finerenone in India under the brand name Lyvelsa.

Finerenone is indicated to reduce risk of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and hospitalisation for heart failure in adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus, the companies said announcing the signing of an agreement.

Bayer has granted non-exclusive rights to Sun Pharma to market and distribute a second brand of Finerenone under Lyvelsa brand name. Finerenone was first launched by Bayer under the brand name Kerendia in 2022.

“India has a high incidence of diabetes and associated renal and cardiac conditions. The true value of innovations like Finerenone can only be fully realised after they reach all deserving patients. With the introduction of a second brand of Finerenone in India... advancing Bayer’s commitment of making healthcare accessible to as many patients as possible,” Country Division Head for Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Business in South Asia Shweta Rai said.

“We are happy to collaborate with Bayer to provide patients access to a new treatment which slows down the progression of chronic kidney disease and reduces the risk of kidney failure associated with Type-2 diabetes. The partnership underscores our commitment to make innovative medicines available to patients in India,” said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO - India Business of Sun Pharma.

Finerenone is different from existing treatments for CKD in T2D patients. It acts by selectively blocking mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) overactivation, which is thought to contribute to CKD progression and cardiovascular damage, the companies said in a release. Finerenone was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2021. The European Commission had granted marketing authorisation in February 2022, while it was approved in India in April 2022.

