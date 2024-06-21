Sun Pharma to introduce Takeda gastrointestinal drug in India

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise the latter’s gastrointestinal drug Vonoprazan tablets 10 mg, 20 mg in India under the brand name Voltapraz.

Discovered and developed by Takeda, Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker, used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders. U.S. FDA approved the drug in November 2023. In India, it is approved for treatment of adults with Reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

”We are excited to introduce Vonoprazan in India under non-exclusive patent license from Takeda,” Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, said in a release on Friday. Sun Pharma shares closed flat at ₹1,464.50 apiece on the BSE.

