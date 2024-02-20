GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sun Pharma to acquire 16.33% stake in U.S. firm Surgimatix for $3.05 million 

February 20, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has decided to acquire 16.33% stake for about $3.05 million in Surgimatix Inc., an Illinois-headquartered firm developing a proprietary soft tissue fixation device for laparoscopic hernia repair and other minimally invasive surgeries.

The stake acquisition is expected to be completed by this month, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, Sun Pharma said on Tuesday, announcing the signing of an agreement with the U.S. firm. Incorporated in November 2007, Surgimatix is yet to commence commercial operations.

Additionally, Sun Pharma will get right to receive warrants equal to 20% of shares purchased exercisable at $4.867.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.