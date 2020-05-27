Business

Sun Pharma Q4 profit declines 37%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has reported 37% drop in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 at ₹400 crore as compared to ₹636 crore in the same period last year.

This is on account of a one-time loss of ₹260 crore. Sales from operations at ₹8,078 crore was a growth of 15% over ₹7,044 crore in same quarter last year.

Sales from India operations were ₹2,365 crore. Sales for the same period last quarter included a one-time impact of approximately ₹1,085 crore related to change in distribution for India business.

Adjusted for this impact, the company’s India sales grew 8% y-o-y for the quarter.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:26:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sun-pharma-q4-profit-declines-37/article31689498.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY