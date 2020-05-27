Sun Pharma Q4 profit declines 37%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has reported 37% drop in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 at ₹400 crore as compared to ₹636 crore in the same period last year.

This is on account of a one-time loss of ₹260 crore. Sales from operations at ₹8,078 crore was a growth of 15% over ₹7,044 crore in same quarter last year.

Sales from India operations were ₹2,365 crore. Sales for the same period last quarter included a one-time impact of approximately ₹1,085 crore related to change in distribution for India business.

Adjusted for this impact, the company’s India sales grew 8% y-o-y for the quarter.