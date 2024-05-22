GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sun Pharma Q4 net rises 34% to ₹2,654 crore

Board appoints Dilip Shanghvi as Chairman

Published - May 22, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported consolidated FY24 Q4 net profit grew 34% to ₹2,654 crore from ₹1,984 crore in the year earlier period.

Q4 gross sales grew 10.1% at ₹11,813 crore.

The firm’s FY24 consolidated net profit grew 13% to ₹9,576 crore from ₹8,473 crore. Gross sales grew 10.4% to ₹47,758.5 crore.

The Board proposed a final dividend of ₹5 per share for FY24. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹8.5 per share paid in FY24, taking the total to ₹13.5 per share in the last fiscal compared with ₹11.5 per share in FY23.

The Board also approved appointment of Dilip Shanghvi, MD of the company, as the Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

 Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and MD said, “During FY24, two of our businesses surpassed $1 Billion in annual sales, namely Global Specialty and Emerging Markets.” 

“This achievement of critical mass in key markets is a testimony to several years of hard work put in by respective teams. We shall continue to build our specialty portfolio and invest further to gain scale across our businesses.”

