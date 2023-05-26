Sun Pharma Q4 net profit at ₹1,984 crore

May 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported that its fourth quarter consolidated net profit grew to ₹1,984.5 crore compared with net loss of ₹2,277.3 crore in the same period last year, due to improved performance.

Gross sales at ₹10,725.6 crore grew 14.3% Year on Year (YoY), the company said in a press release.

India formulation sales at ₹3,364.1 crore was up 8.7% YoY and US formulation sales at $430 million was up 10.5% compared with Q4 last year, it said.

Emerging Markets formulation sales at $221 million, was up 7.5% while Rest of World formulation sales at $191 million was up 7.4% YoY, the company added.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023 the company reported a net profit of ₹8,473.6 crore compared with ₹3,272.7 crore last year.

Gross sales at ₹43,278.9 crore grew 12.6% over the same period last year.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of ₹4 per share for the year FY23. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share paid in FY23, taking the total dividend for FY23 to ₹11.5 per share compared to ₹10 per share for FY22.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of the Company said, “I am pleased with well-rounded growth demonstrated in FY23 by the company. Several of our businesses including Specialty, India and Emerging markets have continued to progress well.”

“Our Specialty business remains on growth path and we are committed to continue scaling it up. Acquisition of Concert helps further strengthen our portfolio in dermatology,” he said.