Sun Pharma Q3 net rises 11%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.reported consolidated third quarter ending December net profit grew 11% to ₹2,058.8 crore from the year ago period.Consolidated sales from operations at ₹9814.2 crore, grew 11% over the same period last yearThe Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share for the year FY22 against ₹5.50 per share interim dividend for the previous year.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director said, “We achieved a sustained momentum and good growth across businesses; despite rising costs, we have achieved higher profitability. Our India business continues to grow faster than market, leading to increase in market share.”

“We remain steadfast in our focus on topline growth, operational efficiencies and business continuity while simultaneously continuing to expand our global specialty presence,” he said.


