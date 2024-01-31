ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit rises 16.52% to ₹2,524 crore

January 31, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported third-quarter consolidated net profit rose 16.52% to ₹2,524 crore from ₹2,166 crore in the year-earlier period.

Gross sales grew 9.5% to ₹12,157 crore. India formulation sales saw a growth of 11.4% at ₹3,778.5 crore, while U.S. formulation sales grew 13.2% to $477 million .

The company said emerging markets formulation sales at $252 million was lower by 2.3% and rest of the world formulation sales at $214 million was a growth of 12.9%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are pleased by our continued broad-based growth including in Global Specialty. We are keenly looking forward to EMA [European Medicine Agency] filing of Nidlegy in coming months. Once approved, Nidlegy will significantly expand our onco-derm franchise in Europe,” MD Dilip Shanghvi said in a statement.

The board has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.50 per share for FY24 against ₹7.50 in the previous year.

Taro reported net sales of $157 million for the quarter, up 12.9%, principally due to new launches and gross-to-net (GTN) adjustments. Excluding the impact of GTN adjustments, sales growth was in high single digit. Net profit for the quarter was $20.2 million compared with $7.3 million in the year-earlier period. 

Recently, Sun signed a definitive merger agreement with Taro to acquire the remaining stake that it does not own. The agreed price of $43.00 per share is poised to deliver 48% premium to the unaffected price on May 25, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US