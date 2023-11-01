HamberMenu
Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 5% to ₹2,375 crore

November 01, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported second-quarter consolidated net profit grew 5% to ₹2,375.5 crore from the year-earlier period.  Gross sales at ₹12,003 crore, grew 11.0% Year on Year (YoY). India formulation sales at ₹38,42.5 crore, grew 11.1% YoY while U.S. formulation sales increased 4.2% YoY to $430 million.

The company said it’s global specialty sales increased 19.3% YoY to $240 million and  global specialty sales accounted for 16.4% of Q2FY24 sales.

Emerging Markets formulation sales at $284 million, grew 9.4% YoY and Rest of World formulation sales increased 13.7% YoY to $206 million, the company said in a filing. 

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director in a statement said, “U.S. FDA’s acceptance of deuruxolitinib NDA for treatment of moderate to severe alopecia areata marks an important milestone.

“There are limited treatment options for alopecia areata and deuruxolitinib should make a meaningful difference in patient lives, once approved,” he said.

“Similarly, another late stage candidate Nidlegy will potentially complement our Odomzo franchise. Nidlegy’s recent positive phase-3 data in patients with locally advanced fully resectable melanoma positions us to provide patient solutions across a broad spectrum of skin cancers,” he added. 

