Sun Pharma Q1 net rises 10% to ₹2,262 crore

Gross sales at ₹10,809 crore grew 13.1% year-on-year

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 01, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. second-quarter consolidated net profit rose 10% to ₹2,262 crore driven by growth in market share in India.

Gross sales at ₹10,809 crore grew 13.1% year-on-year. India formulation sales grew 8.5% to ₹3,460 crore. U.S. formulation sales at $412 million rose 14.1%.

“For Q2, we recorded double-digit topline growth and strong margins driven by market share gain in India, sustained ramp-up of our global specialty business and growth in emerging markets,”  MD Dilip Shanghvi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For Q2, we recorded double-digit topline growth and strong margins driven by market share gain in India, sustained ramp-up of our global specialty business and growth in emerging market, says Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma. | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

“Global specialty business has grown by 27.5% driven by Ilumya, Cequa and Winlevi. We continue to focus on expanding our global specialty business and growing all our businesses,” he added.

India formulation sales accounted for about 32% of total consolidated sales. U.S. formulations (including Taro) sales accounted for more than 30% of total consolidated sales. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Taro posted Q2FY23 sales of $130 million, marginally lower than the year-earlier period, Taro reported net loss of $2.8 million. Formulation sales in emerging markets rose 6.7% to $259 million.

Formulation sales in Rest of World (ROW) markets, excluding U.S. and emerging markets, were $181 million in Q2FY23, lower by about 3.8%.

For Q2FY23, external sales of API were at ₹473 crore, up by 8.5% over Q2 last year. “Our API business imparts benefits of vertical integration and continuity of supply chain for our formulations business. We continue to focus on increasing API supply for captive consumption for key products,” the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app