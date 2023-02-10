ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod to market generic medication

February 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Lenalidomide capsules are used to treat multiple myeloma

PTI

In June 2021, Sun Pharma entered into a settlement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene) to resolve the patent litigation regarding its generic lenalidomide capsules. | Photo Credit: Kesavan A N 1612@Chennai

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said its subsidiary has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication used in the treatment of multiple myeloma.

The company has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S.FDA) for the generic lenalidomide capsules in multiple strengths, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

In June 2021, Sun Pharma entered into a settlement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene) to resolve the patent litigation regarding its generic lenalidomide capsules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under the terms of this settlement, Celgene granted Sun Pharma a license to patents required to manufacture and sell certain limited quantities of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S., beginning sometime after March 2022.

In addition, the licence allows Sun Pharma to manufacture and sell an unlimited quantity of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. beginning January 31, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US