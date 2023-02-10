HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sun Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod to market generic medication

Lenalidomide capsules are used to treat multiple myeloma

February 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In June 2021, Sun Pharma entered into a settlement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene) to resolve the patent litigation regarding its generic lenalidomide capsules.

In June 2021, Sun Pharma entered into a settlement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene) to resolve the patent litigation regarding its generic lenalidomide capsules. | Photo Credit: Kesavan A N 1612@Chennai

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said its subsidiary has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication used in the treatment of multiple myeloma.

The company has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S.FDA) for the generic lenalidomide capsules in multiple strengths, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

In June 2021, Sun Pharma entered into a settlement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene) to resolve the patent litigation regarding its generic lenalidomide capsules.

Under the terms of this settlement, Celgene granted Sun Pharma a license to patents required to manufacture and sell certain limited quantities of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S., beginning sometime after March 2022.

In addition, the licence allows Sun Pharma to manufacture and sell an unlimited quantity of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. beginning January 31, 2026.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.