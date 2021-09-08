Sun Pharma forays into nutrition bars

Mumbai

08 September 2021 23:11 IST

Sun Pharma said it’s consumer healthcare division, has forayed into the nutrition-bar segment in India with the introduction of Revital NXT.

The product is a brand extension of Revital H, a health supplement for over three decades. It has been rolled out in two variants viz. Revital Energy NXT and Revital Protein NXT.

“With increasing health consciousness and active lifestyles, there has been a rising demand for on-the-go nutrition,” said Vidhi Shanghai, head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare. “Our newest product — Revital NXT bar — powered with natural Ginseng - the same core ingredient that fuels Revital H — helps you stay active and ace life's demands on the go.”

