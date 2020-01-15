Sun Pharma and Rockwell Medical enter into licensing agreement for Triferic in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has entered into exclusive licensing and supply agreements with Rockwell Medical Inc. to commercialize Rockwell's Triferic, a proprietary iron replacement and haemoglobin maintenance drug, for treating anaemia in hemodialysis patients in India.

Triferic is approved in USA. As per the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma will be the exclusive development and commercialization partner for Triferic during the term of the agreement, subject to its approval in India.

In consideration for the license, Rockwell will be eligible for upfront and milestone payments as well as royalty on net sales.

The financial terms of the agreement are confidential.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India business, Sun Pharma, said, “ Triferic is an innovative anaemia therapy for the patients who are undergoing haemodialysis and offers a unique treatment option. Triferic will help Sun Pharma expand its portfolio in its core therapy areas.”

According to the 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study, chronic kidney disease was the 10th leading cause of mortality in India, having risen from 14th rank in 20071.

In India, there are approximately 130,000 patients receiving hemodialysis, and the number is increasing by about 232 per million population.