ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Pharma, Aclaris Therapeutics ink over $15 mn licensing pact

December 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aclaris has granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma’s JAK inhibitor or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib to treat alopecia areata (AA) or androgenetic alopecia (AGA). | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, through a subsidiary, has entered into a licensing agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing novel drugs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Under the agreement, Aclaris has granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma’s JAK inhibitor or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib to treat alopecia areata (AA) or androgenetic alopecia (AGA). The agreement includes an upfront payment of $15 million, regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties, Sun Pharma said on the agreement signed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc and Aclaris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US