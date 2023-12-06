Sun Pharma, Aclaris Therapeutics ink over $15 mn licensing pact

December 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, through a subsidiary, has entered into a licensing agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing novel drugs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Under the agreement, Aclaris has granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma’s JAK inhibitor or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib to treat alopecia areata (AA) or androgenetic alopecia (AGA). The agreement includes an upfront payment of $15 million, regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties, Sun Pharma said on the agreement signed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc and Aclaris.