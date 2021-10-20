SUN Mobility raises $50 mn from Vitol

Bengaluru

20 October 2021 22:39 IST

SUN Mobility, a service provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles, has raised funding of $50 million from Vitol, an independent energy trader and investor in zero-emission and renewable energy assets globally. With this new funding, SUN Mobility would expand its footprint in India and overseas markets and increase the number of battery swap points to 500 in the country by the end of 2022, the company said.

