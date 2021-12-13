Sumeru Ventures’ arm starts entrepreneurship, innovation programme in India

Sumeru Ventures, a $1 billion global technology fund, through its subsidiary Sumeru Innovation has announced Sumeru Innovation X, a programme designed and developed by Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology (SCET) at the University of California at Berkeley.

The programme will be offered in India through a partnership with Indo IPS EduTech Private Ltd (IIEduTech).

Sumeru Innovation X programme, which is based on the Berkeley method of entrepreneurship (BMoE) and Berkeley method of innovation (BMoI), will cover topics on entrepreneurship, technology and mindfulness, among others.

Saumen Chakraborty, MD, Sumeru Ventures, said, “Our programme will define IP-based innovation engineering in the country. It will bring in the best of the supportive global ecosystem of innovative minds, learning tools and methodologies and make it accessible to the next generation of entrepreneurial talent pool in India.”

Bharat Kotecha, co-founder and MD, IIEduTech said, “by introducing this programme, we aim to become the premier hub for study and practice of “technology-centric” entrepreneurship and innovation and in turn be part of great valuation creation start up ecosystem in India.

This programme will enable students to identify potential solutions to critical problems through innovative alternatives supported by modern cutting-edge technologies and in the process contributing to the IP wealth of India, he added.