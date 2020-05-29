Sumantran joins IndiGo board

MUMBAI

29 May 2020 22:47 IST

The board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) has appointed Venkataramani Sumantran as an independent director for a period of five years.

Dr. Sumantran, with experience of over 35 years, having worked in the U.S., Europe and Asia, has been an industry leader, technocrat, academic and an author. He is currently CMD of Celeris Technologies. He has expertise in multiple domains, including automotive, mobility, digital transformation, aerospace and technology.

Currently, he serves on several statutory boards and advisory boards in India, Europe and the U.S. He is also an adjunct professor at MIT-MISI.

Advertising

Advertising

Until 2014, he served as the executive vice-chairman of Hinduja Automotive, U.K. and vice-chairman of Ashok Leyland Ltd. Between 2001 and 2005, he was executive director of Tata Motors Ltd. and CEO of the car business where he worked closely with Ratan Tata.

He had also worked with the General Motors for 16 years starting at the R&D Centre in Detroit and subsequently as director, advanced engineering at GM-Europe. Dr. Sumantran in a statement said, “In a relatively short time, IndiGo has not only established itself as a market leader, but has also set new benchmarks in professionalism, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors as they propel the organisation towards a more successful flight path.”

M. Damodaran, chairman, IndiGo, said, “his intellectual prowess, analytical bent of mind, objectivity, wide-ranging experience and deep understanding of the aviation sector, will considerably strengthen the board.”