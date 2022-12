December 07, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Sula Vineyards Ltd., a wine producer and seller, has announced an offer for sale of its 26,900,530 equity shares by existing shareholders through an initial public offering (IPO) in the price band of ₹340 to ₹357 per equity share with face value of ₹2.

The IPO will open on December 12 for subscription and close on December 14.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 42 shares and in multiples of 42 shares thereafter.